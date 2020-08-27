I agree with your encouragement to shop from locally owned businesses, especially restaurants/cafes.
I can’t allow myself to eat locally unless each decides to follow CDC guidelines. There are three reasons for this decision: 1. I am over 65 (83), 2. I have COPD, a breathing disorder, and 3. I have had a recent CVA (stroke).
I am sure there are many others equally vulnerable to COVID-19, and when food handlers breathe and/or talk over our food/table service and their breath bacteria and viruses fall on the food that goes into our mouths the results could be disastrous or deadly; therefore I must limit my local choice to where the wait staff social distance and wear masks over the mouth and nose.
There are other locally owned restaurants that I have enjoyed in the past and desire to eat there now, but until I receive assurance that I can eat there safely, we both lose. I hope that I will be assured by media or personal communication that the current situation changes!
— Norman Beyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.