‘Continue to be diligent’

The spread of COVID-19 at local residential care facilities remains a primary concern as numbers continue to rise for the county.
As of Friday, Aug. 21, the county’s cases neared another milestone, with the Polk County Health Center confirming 288 positive cases, only a dozen from the 300 mark.
Over the past month, the county’s cases have more than doubled. The county’s current caseload is up 154 cases from the 134 confirmed by the health center on Tuesday, July 21.
As of Friday, the county had 38 active cases and 144 residents remained in quarantine.
One of those active cases was a Butterfield Residential Care Center resident who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation news release, the resident is asymptomatic.
All other tests at Butterfield — taken at a mass testing event Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month — were negative, the release said. The tests included 51 residents and 31 staff members.
The results were confirmed with follow-up tests for two residents whose results were in question, the release said. The test result from one of the two residents was positive.
“Due to the fact that both residents did not have any symptoms and we have strict safety measures implemented at the facility, we wanted to verify the results with follow-up testing,” Tim Francka, CMH Foundation administrative director of long-term care, said in the release.
Butterfield is a residential care center in Bolivar and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar. The center’s administration has contacted residents, family members and employees of the results, the release said.
Butterfield’s residents and employees have been in quarantine and monitored for symptoms after an employee at the center became symptomatic on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and was tested Thursday, Aug. 13, the release said.The employee has not worked since Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The release said the facility immediately canceled group activities and discontinued communal dining with residents being served meals in their rooms.
“While this is not the news we had hoped for, we began working closely with the Department of Health and Senior Services, Polk County Health Department and our infection prevention specialists to rapidly contain any exposures last week,” Francka said. “We are encouraged that our resident who tested positive has shown no symptoms, is feeling well and has not been in contact with other residents for a week. We will continue to be diligent in all our infection prevention efforts and want to thank everyone for their support.”
All Butterfield residents and employees will be retested on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
According to the release, CMH Foundation facilities follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Butterfield residents and employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperatures taken twice a day and must wear a mask,” the release said.
The facilities also use additional preventative measures, including extensive hand washing, social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations. Also, all CMH long-term care staff wear eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts.
CMH Foundation operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar.
Employees at other Bolivar facilities, including Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility and Parkview Residential Center, have also recently tested positive for COVID-19. So far, mass testing events at those facilities have not shown a spread of the new coronavirus to residents.
