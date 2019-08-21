Levi Elliott, found guilty in 2014 of murdering his 12-year-old half-sister in Polk County two years earlier, believed he would be nearing middle age before he would see the world outside a Missouri state prison.
However, that may not be the case following a ruling by 30th Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson last week.
According to online court records, Hendrickson — who originally sentenced the teenager to 30 years in prison on felony second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle charges — ruled that Elliott did not have effective counsel during the sentencing portion of his trial.
The case is docketed for a new sentencing hearing Wednesday, Sept. 4, in a Benton County courtroom.
Hendrickson’s findings come following an evidentiary hearing in September 2018 regarding an amended motion for postconviction relief filed by senior public defender Natalie Hull Hoge on behalf of Elliott.
Court documents state that Elliott and his family members agreed with attorney Robert Calbi’s trial strategy “to always assert Levi’s innocence and neither explain the reasons for his actions nor provide the state with any motive to kill his sister.”
While effective for trial, Hendrickson found “that strategy needed change after the jury found (Elliott) guilty of the crimes.”
“While his strategy at sentencing may have been to continue to assert his client’s innocence, a reasonably effective attorney would have investigated and presented expert testimony of the effect of (Elliott’s) childhood on his behavior and, in addition, how brain maturity and function differs than that of a mature individual,” documents state.
During the evidentiary hearing, Dr. A.E. Daniel, an expert in child development, said “Levi probably experienced childhood trauma that affected his development.”
Another expert witness at the hearing, Christine Austin, who interacted with Elliott in 2013 while he was in a Camdenton juvenile detention center, said at the time “he was under stress, overwhelmed, struggling and emotionally disconnected.”
“Any strategy counsel employed to adduce evidence about Levi’s childhood, trauma and adolescence and his state of mind at the time of the crimes and in 2013 was made without conducting a reasonable investigation,” documents state, “and, therefore, not reasonable because the decision to assert a strategy dominated by innocence even at sentencing was based on a less-than-thorough investigation.”
While Hendrickson agreed the defendant received ineffective counsel during sentencing, he did not uphold 10 other claims of ineffective counsel put forth by Elliott’s attorneys.
That’s why Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock said the case will likely not be final “for a few more years.”
“In the Elliott case, I would expect there to be an appeal by the defense as the judge didn’t rule all issues in favor of the defendant,” he said via email Monday, Aug. 19.
Ashlock said while his team has “no control over the conduct of the defense” during the trial and sentencing, the defendant “gets a redo of their case.”
He added that “in criminal cases, the state doesn’t get to appeal the decision after a trial,” saying prosecutors have “no chance of filing for a new verdict.”
“We have had some victims who want us to appeal or get a new trial after a not guilty verdict, but we don’t have that right,” Ashlock said.
He said “getting witnesses or putting the case back together” can be a challenge after years have passed since the original trial.
“The good news is that I have only had two cases that had a finding of ineffective assistance of counsel,” Ashlock said.
History of the case
Elliott was charged with shooting Sierra Elliott in the head in March 2012 while she lay on her parents’ bed watching TV in the family home on East 430th Road, according to previous coverage.
The defendant, who was 15 at the time, then reportedly drove his father’s pickup to Clinton, where he called his mother and stepfather to pick him up.
Witnesses at trial testified that Elliott told them an intruder broke in and shot the 12-year-old girl, previous coverage states.
While Elliott was a minor at the time, he was prosecuted as an adult.
Following a change of venue from Polk County, a Benton County jury found Elliott guilty on all three counts in an October 2014 trial. In January 2015, Hendrickson sentenced him to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder, five years for armed criminal action and five years for felony tampering with a motor vehicle, all to be served consecutively.
Missouri law requires anyone convicted of murder to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Elliott filed an appeal in 2015, but the Western District Court of Appeals affirmed the jury’s conviction in October 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.