Coping with COVID

The Bolivar R-1 School District is coping with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its finances as board members approved the 2020-21 budget last month, which estimates the district will go without $465,861 in state funding this year.
The district’s budget estimates $28,233,878 in total revenue.
“The most significant impact to budgeted revenues is the reduction in anticipated state aid as a result of COVID-19,” R-1 CFO Kelly Holt wrote in the district’s budget booklet.
The board voted unanimously to approve the budget at its Tuesday, June 16, regular session.
The 2020-21 revenue estimate is down from the 2019-20 budget’s $33,861,910, which included bond funds. This year’s budget allots $32,865,461 in expenditures, down from the 2019-20 budget’s $34,724,526, which included bond expenditures.
Holt said other revenue sources affected this year by COVID-19 include its Prop C funding and transportation aid.
R-1 received $497,842 in funding through the federal government’s CARES Act, and Holt said the district has budgeted $124,460 of those funds, along with federal adult feeding funding, to offset some of its loss in state aid.
Budget highlights
Among other destinations, the district’s upcoming budget allots additional funding for staff and faculty base salary increases, adding $1,100 to its base teacher salary, which is now $36,500.
The move is part of the district’s pillar of supporting a quality faculty and staff, Holt said.
“In addition, the district made the decision to allow an additional step for experience for new and current employees,” Holt wrote in the budget message. “The defined contribution was increased to $453.31 per month from $425.”
Other expenditures the district has focused on include $1,257,734 to “develop future ready leaders.” The category includes continued support for life skills, leadership, and extra and co-curricular activities, Holt said.
According to its 2019-20 budget booklet, R-1 budgeted $1,159,561 for the area last year.
To meet its goal of building lifelong learners, R-1 will spend $15,764,652 on direct instruction, including curriculum adoptions of $300,000, professional development at $143,997 and $486,129 for instructional support, a step up from the district’s allotted $390,041 for instructional support last year.
Overall, the district spent $14,991,138 to build lifelong learning last year, according to its 2019-20 budget book.
Bolivar will spend $740,396 on programs, including parents as teachers, early childhood instruction, childcare services, summer school food service and parent involvement, as part of its goal to build “strong family and community partnerships.”
That’s an increase from the $664,988 it budgeted to spend last year.
To “create a safe learning environment,” R-1 will spend $746,698 on guidance and counseling, $1,676,212 on health, wellness and nutrition and $3,801,651 for safety, security and facilities planning.
Each area sees a spending increase over last year, when the district funded guidance and counseling at $622,678, health, wellness and nutrition at $1,603,076 and safety, security and facilities planning at $7,333,996.
According to Holt, the district’s capital fund balances are anticipated to decrease by $2.2 million for bond construction projects, other capital needs and operating shortfalls.
The operating and debt service funds are budgeted at a surplus of $233,405 and $27,895, respectively.
Last year at a glance
Bolivar’s 2019-20 budget is without $117,718 in anticipated funding due to the pandemic, Holt said. The district has also spent $99,647 in unexpected purchases, due to COVID-19-related expenses, he added.
Still, he said in the message, the district will end the previous budget year in good shape, due to other categories overperforming.
“The district was able to exceed budgeted expectations due to an increase in assessed valuation, weighted average daily attendance and premium on the sale of bonds,” he wrote.
According to Holt, the district issued $6 million in general obligation bonds during fiscal year 2019-20, expecting $600,000 in premiums. It instead earned $1,497,535, he calculated, exceeding the planned amount by $897,535.
Its Dec. 31, 2019, assessed valuation increased 6.93% to $180,433,789 from the Dec. 31, 2018, assessed valuation of $168,743,328, according to the booklet.
According to its summary of revenue and expenditures, the district had expected to end fiscal year 2019-20 with an $862,616 deficit but instead saw that figure shrink to $538,488, due to delays in work on some projects.
Holt told the BH-FP on Tuesday, June 23, that fact meant some of the district’s restricted bond project funds will instead be spent in this fiscal year, instead of the last.
“We’ve got some bond proceeds that were restricted, and we underspent on those last year,” he said.
Rainy days
Just like its overall expenses are expected to drop about $2 million in 2020-21, so is the district’s unrestricted fund balance, according to the budget booklet.
At $7,072,224, it’s lower than last year’s $9,010,924 sum.
However, it represents roughly the same amount — about 20% — of the district’s overall budget. That’s an important point, R-1 superintendent Tony Berry told the BH-FP, because those funds represent the amount of its annual operating budget it isn’t required to spend on specific expenses.
“Your unrestricted fund balance, which is also called the rainy day fund,” Berry said, “that’s in case your HVAC system blows up in the middle of the year. It’s so you can have normal operations of schools even when a crisis situation hits you.”
In the budget booklet, Holt explained the difference.
“Restricted balances for items such as professional development, crossover refunding of general obligation bonds and proceeds from the sale of general obligation bonds are excluded from unrestricted fund balances,” he wrote.
Berry said the district has historically worked to protect its unrestricted balance, which it could need to draw on, depending on future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The school district has seen dips into the single digits in its unrestricted fund balance before I got here,” he said. “They did a great job building it back up.”
