The last two weeks we’ve talked about getting honest with our mental health issues, and then, working on the story that we tell ourselves. Today, I want to talk about coping. Coping is what we do in response to our story. Our coping mechanisms will lead us to life or into a dark place.
Many of us cope with our problems in unhealthy ways. Some of us simply try to escape. We seek refuge from all the pain or insecurity. We go through denial. “If I don’t acknowledge it, it will go away.” We offer excuses. We tell ourselves, “there’s nothing I can do about it” and we go on. Others escape to vices such as drugs, alcohol, pornography, and even shopping. The point is to create a place where we don’t have to deal or think about our stuff.
Others of us cope by manipulating and controlling our environment. We use anger to get what we want. We blame others or even lay on a heavy guilt trip. Basing our happiness on our ability to control things doesn’t work.
But just as we can change our story, we can also change how we cope. If we do, we’ll change our trajectory. We’ll develop new habits, which will create a healthy soul. We find a path forward in a famous psalm by King David in Psalm 23.
In this passage, our Great Shepherd shows us the way. First, we’re to seek solitude. “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters; he refreshes my soul.”
There are two ways we’ll spend time alone. We get to choose … solitude or isolation. Solitude is a prescriptive discipline. Isolation is a result of emotional depletion. Many of us are afraid of solitude because we don’t want to be alone with our thoughts. It’s just easier to go and ignore them. Healing and understanding comes through solitude, not isolation.
Next, David shows us we need to trust God with the journey. “He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.” We like to take control of things ourselves. We get anxious. We try to escape or control, because we just don’t know what’s going to happen and we can’t deal with it. But instead, we need to trust the Great Shepherd to take care of us. We’re going to trust what He says — trust His ways. We’re going to forget about what we think we know, because it’s obviously not working. Instead we’re going to find out what God thinks and then obey.
Next, we need to confront our stuff. Instead of avoiding it, we need to deal with it. Think about a cough. The cough is only a symptom of the illness of what’s happening on the inside. Many of us, as we cope, we just deal with the symptoms. We don’t get to the heart of the issue. “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.” You notice it doesn’t say he pulls us out of the valley. He wants to lead us through it. Why? We need to confront our stuff. When something is happening to you, God wants to do something for you.
Finally, we focus every day on what’s good. “You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” In the midst of my stuff, as I’m being honest, as I’m challenging my story, I’m going to choose to cope by being thankful for what is good in my life.
You get to choose how to cope with the struggles of life. Choose wisely. Choose life.
Matt Bunn is the pastor of the Heights Church, Bolivar.
