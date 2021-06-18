The Lake Stockton Area Council of the Blind, an affiliate of the Missouri Council of the Blind, meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Maranatha Baptist Church education building in Bolivar.
The group offers support to those who are visually impaired or blind. For more information, call or text Roger at 292-9149.
