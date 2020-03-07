Count Polk County in

As the 2020 Census rapidly approaches, Bolivar’s Planning and Zoning Administrator Sydney Allen said people will soon find evidence of the upcoming count in their mailboxes.
She said via email the census timeline, which kicks off in less than a month, “is important for the public to know.”
From March 12 to 20, households will receive the first invitation to respond, Allen said.
She said 80% of households won’t receive a paper questionnaire and will be encouraged to respond online.
“You can respond as soon as you get your invitation,” Allen said. “You do not have to wait until April 1, but respond based on what your household will look like on April 1.”
Also, she said the online response should only take about 10 minutes to complete.
“One person in the household will fill out the questionnaire as the ‘head of household’ and list all other occupants in relationship to the head of household — even if there is no blood relation,” Allen said.
Then, households will receive reminder letters from March 16 to 24.
“You can still respond during this timeframe,” Allen said.
Households that haven’t responded will receive reminder postcards in the mail from March 26 to April 3, she said.
Following this step, the Census Bureau will make a final push to get responses.
From April 8 to 16, households that haven’t responded will receive both reminder letters and paper questionnaires, Allen said.
“This is the only time most households will get a paper questionnaire,” she said. “You can’t call and request one.”
Final reminder postcards will be sent to remaining unresponsive households from April 20 to 27, and the final day to respond will be April 30.
Allen spoke with Bolivar’s board of aldermen in its Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting about the importance of the census.
“We really encourage everybody to respond, because it means a lot for our community and a lot for our state and our country,” Allen said.
She said the goal is “to count everyone once, only once and in the right place.”
The numbers speak volumes. She said the data collected is used to allocate over $675 billion each year through federal programs.
“For each potential household that does not submit information to the census, we could potentially be missing out on $4,700 per household per year,” she said. “It’s a very large impact for those who choose not to respond to the census.”
For more information on the upcoming 2020 census, visit the bureau’s official website at census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.