Just days away, a favorite Bolivar tradition is set to return. Country Days 2019 will take over the square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The event, which has roots dating back to 1974, will feature a mix of new and old.
On the roster are performances by action sports star Pogo Fred and local bands, as well as fun in the Andrews State Farm Kids Alley and shopping with familiar vendors and crafters.
The festival will feature a cupcake contest — an event which first kicked off at last year’s Country Days.
The contest is open to both aspiring and professional bakers.
Participants should check in their cupcakes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Art Sync Gallery on the east side of the square.
Ribbons will be given for the top three entries and the most creative entry in both the aspiring and professional categories.
The contest fee is $3 per entry. Participants may enter up to three sets of cupcakes.
Another Country Days mainstay returning this year is the festival’s photography contest.
Entries are limited to one per category per person. A $2 dollar entry fee is required for each photo submitted.
Entries may be dropped off by Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Polk County Genealogical Library, or between 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the courthouse.
This year’s festival will also see the return of the annual Country Days Car show. Registration for entries will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.
Registration is $20.
Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.