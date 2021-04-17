Country Days on horizon

Spring is well underway, and with it plans are blooming for an annual end-of-summer local tradition — the return of Country Days.
The Downtown Bolivar Association has scheduled this year’s event for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
As in years past, the fest on Bolivar’s square will feature food, entertainment and vendor booths.
Vendors wanting to sign up for booth space can now do so. Applications are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Polk County Genealogical Society on the southeast corner of the Bolivar square.
Booth spaces are limited.
A look back
As the community anticipates Country Days 2021, Art Sync Gallery & Gift is offering attendees of last year’s event a chance to look back.
Local live event painter Sandy Divin painted the 2020 celebration on the Bolivar square. Individuals who attended may have gotten painted into the artwork.
The painting is on display at the gallery on the Bolivar square, and members of the public are invited to come view it to see if they can recognize individuals or cars.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the Bolivar square and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information about live event painting, call Divin at 326-6881.
