Live event painter Sandy Divin has her Country Days 2019 celebration painting on display at Bank of Bolivar until the end of January.
According to an Art Sync Gallery news release, more than 150 people in attendance at the Sept. 7 event were painted into the piece.
The painting will be moved to the gallery at the end of January.
The release said live event painting is “taking the country by storm.” Beverly Hills housewife Denise Richards recently had a live event painter at her wedding, which aired on Bravo, the release added.
For more information about live event painting or to schedule a session, stop by the gallery, 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the Bolivar square, or call Divin at 912-9461.
