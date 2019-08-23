Just weeks away, a favorite Bolivar tradition is set to return. Country Days 2019 will take over the square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The event, which has roots dating back to 1974, will feature a mix of new and old.
On the roster are performances by action sports star Pogo Fred and local bands, as well as fun in the Andrews State Farm Kids Alley and shopping with familiar vendors and crafters.
The sweetest occasion
The festival will feature a cupcake contest — an event which first kicked off at last year’s Country Days.
The contest is open to both aspiring and professional bakers. Cupcakes will be evaluated by judges based on taste, overall texture, overall appearance and creativity.
Each entry should include a set of three matching cupcakes. Recipes may be from scratch or a doctored-up box mix.
Participants should check in their cupcakes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Art Sync Gallery on the east side of the square.
Ribbons will be given for the top three entries and the most creative entry in both the aspiring and professional categories.
The contest fee is $3 per entry. Participants may enter up to three sets of cupcakes.
Capture it all
Another Country Days mainstay returning this year is the festival’s photography contest.
Categories this year include:
- Polk County hometown pride — Subjects may include places, events, architecture and anything else Polk County;
- Black and white — All subjects eligible;
- People being people — Subjects should “capture the essence of a moment of life”;
- Nature;
- Food and/or drink;
- Landscape;
- Animals we love; and
- Transportation — “cars, tractors, hot air balloons, roller skates, etc.”
Entries are limited to one per category per person. A $2 dollar entry fee is required for each photo submitted.
Photographs should be 8-by-10 inches and mounted. Basic editing, including color enhancement and the use of filters, is accepted. Entries with frames and digital borders will not be accepted.
All photos will be judged based on composition, print quality and visual impact.
Entries may be dropped off by Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Polk County Genealogical Library, or between 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the courthouse.
Driving excitement
This year’s festival will also see the return of the annual Country Days Car show. Registration for entries will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.
Registration is $20 or $15 before Aug. 24.
Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each division.
