County’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb

*Editor's note: This report reflects Polk County case numbers as of press time Friday, July 17.
As Polk County’s confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 near the century mark, the county’s health center is looking to a church service and a residential care facility as sources of spread.
So far this week, from Sunday, July 12, to Thursday, July 16, the Polk County Health Center has confirmed 57 new cases, jumping from 34 to 91 total confirmed cases.
Of the total cases, nearly 70 remained active and none were hospitalized, according to health center community educator and public information officer Carol Bookhout.
According to the health center’s website, 19 of the new cases are tied to the Mashburn Residential Learning Facility in Bolivar. Another 13 cases are from contacts within Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church in Polk.
The health center reported earlier in the week that a cluster of 16 positive cases came from a large group meeting with fewer than 200 people.
Mashburn Residential Learning Center “has worked in cooperation with the Polk County Health Center and the Missouri Department of Mental Health to provide testing for all clients and staff,” a Thursday, July 16, health center news release said.
The residential center has been closed to the public and had limited visits from health care providers since March, the release said.
“All parents and guardians have been notified, and those individuals who have tested positive are quarantined away from the remaining population of clients,” the release said. “The positive tested staff will remain in quarantine and monitored by the county health department where they reside, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
In the release, Polk County Health Center Administrator Michelle Morris said she commends Mashburn for its “efforts to prevent the spread of the virus by requiring temperature checks and masks daily for all staff.”
Morris said after the first positive case was confirmed at Mashburn, the staff’s “quick action” prevented the spread of COVID-19 throughout the center.
Other residential care facilities in the community are also taking action in light of the recent increase in positive cases.
According to a news release, Butterfield Residential Care Center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility have stopped all outdoor and open window visits until further notice.
Closed window visits are still available, the release said. Family and friends can also connect with residents through Skype, FaceTime, phone calls, email and social media.
“Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation owns and operates these facilities and is taking preventative measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus exposures to residents and staff,” the release said.
The visitation suspension will last until the rate of positive COVID-19 cases decreases in the community, the release said.
Health center employee tests positive
In a news release Thursday evening, July 14, the health center announced one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The center said the employee “was fever free and masked while working” three days this week — Monday to Wednesday, July 13-15.
The release said the person, who hasn’t worked since 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, “developed a fever the evening of July 15 and was tested the morning of July 16,” with test results confirming the case that afternoon.
The release said the employee is at home in quarantine and being monitored by health center contact tracing staff.
“There was limited exposure to clients in the health center during the infectious period,” the release said. “Polk County Health Center administration is contacting all direct exposures, including all affected clients.”
The release said all health center employees are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperatures taken before they are permitted to work. Employees must also wear masks.
The health center is incorporating other preventative measures, like hand washing, social distancing and restricting in-person appointments, the release said.
The health center will continue to provide limited services to the public using drive-through services and tele-health appointments, the release said. The center’s summer food program will also continue.
“The health and safety of our community remains our top priority,” Morris said in the release. “Our employees follow strict infection prevention protocols, which should minimize the risk to any of our patrons during the infectious period. We will continue to work diligently to keep the residents of our community healthy and safe.”
Is a mask order on the horizon?
Recently, health center officials have attributed some positive cases of COVID-19 to community spread, which means staff can’t find a person’s source of contact with the virus.
“In order for there to be community spread, individuals who are infectious, oftentimes unknowingly, are moving about and interacting with individuals who are well,” Bookhout said. “Due to these types of interactions, we encourage everyone to interact with their environment as if everyone is sick.”
Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick echoed Bookhout’s message via email Thursday night.
“Wash hands, stay home if you are sick, social distance and mask if you have to go in public,” Warwick said. “Using these precautions will help those around us. It is important to consider others.”
While other municipalities in the region and across the state have recently adopted masking requirements, Warwick said he doesn’t anticipate any new mayoral orders on the horizon.
He said he’s received a lot of questions about masking from citizens and businesses.
“I have been telling them that they need to do what is best for them and to help keep the spread slow,” he said.
In fact, Warwick said city personnel “are wearing masks and staying separated as much as possible.”
These steps likely feel even more important, as Warwick said this week, for the first time during the pandemic, a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle said the employee “quarantined immediately after being contacted by the health department that they had been exposed to a positive case outside of work.”
After also testing positive, the person “remains in quarantine until medically released to return to work,” Slagle said.
“The City has been in contact with the health department to ensure we are following all recommended protocols,” she added.
Warwick said as places like Walmart, Walgreens and other small businesses lead the way with mask requirements, “people will start to feel more comfortable with them.”
“You know, we like to see each other’s facial expressions, and it's not the same in a small town when we aren't able to recognize our neighbor,” Warwick said, “but we need to remember we are wearing the mask to help our neighbors.”
He said wearing a mask isn’t really about protecting the person who wears it.
“We are doing it not for us, but for Grandpa and Grandma who are fighting an immune deficiency,” Warwick said. “For the girl and boy down the street who is dealing with diabetes. For the new father and mother with their newborn. These are the people who need protecting by wearing a mask. If we cough or sneeze, the distance the germs travel is restricted by the mask.”
At the same time, Warwick said he doesn’t believe Bolivar needs an ordinance regarding masks, largely due to enforcement challenges.
“The health department is doing all it can to run down the COVID-19 contacts,” he said. “They are strapped and unable to do it. The City does not have an abundance of people who could do it. So to put a law in place where the enforcement cannot be obtained is not realistic.”
Warwick said he has faith Bolivar’s residents will do what’s best for the community.
“I know the people of Bolivar,” he said. “They don't need a law to tell them to do the right thing. They will do it because that's who we are. We are the type of community that will go the extra mile for someone we don't know and for our neighbors.”
Warwick said he recognizes some people will choose to not wear masks.
“Let's encourage,” he said. “Let's offer someone our extra mask. COVID-19 is here. We need to learn how to deal with it, with an understanding and kind heart for the other person.”
Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock said the county commission “has no plans for an ordinance at this time.”
