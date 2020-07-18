County’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Recent public exposures

The following is a list of recent public exposures shared by the health center:

Friday, July 3

Brenda’s Cafe, Bolivar, from 11 a.m. to noon (infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, July 9

Rooster’s BBQ, Bolivar, at 11:30 a.m. (infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 10

Woods Supermarket, Bolivar, at 2:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Woods Supermarket, Bolivar, from 5 to 6 p.m.(infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 11

Walmart and Westlake Ace Hardware, Bolivar, between 8 and 9 a.m. (infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)

Bruce and LeAN Auction and Appraisals, Hedgewood Street location, 9 to 11:30 a.m. (infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)

Walmart, Aldi and Woods Supermarket, Bolivar, between 10:30 a.m. and noon (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 13

Fast and Friendly, Broadway and Rt. D location, between 7 and 7:30 a.m. (infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)

C&C Farm and Home, Bolivar, from 1 to 1:15 p.m.(infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 14

Fast and Friendly, Broadway and Rt. D location, between 7 and 7:30 a.m. (infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)

Kum and Go, Bolivar, at 9:30 a.m. (infectious, symptomatic, masked)

Walgreens, Bolivar, from 10 to 10:15 a.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Walmart, Bolivar, from 4 to 4:15 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor or symptoms, a health center news release said. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.