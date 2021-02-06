County sets budget

Polk County is doing its best to keep up with the state’s minimum wage increase, which culminates in a $12 per hour minimum wage in 2023, according to the Department of Labor website.
Just like last year, the issue was front and center in this year’s budget planning process, presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock said in the county’s 2021 budget message.
“The budgets that have wages have seen a significant increase in 2019, 2020 and again in 2021,” Hancock wrote. “With the minimum wage increasing to $12 in 2023, we are attempting to increase our wages as well to keep up, so that we can attract dependable and qualified employees. This is going to be a tremendous strain on our budgets.”
While a 2018 ballot measure to increase the minimum wage passed statewide, Polk Countians parted ways with voters across the state by saying no to the proposition.
Roughly 51% of Polk County voters rejected the proposition, which saw about 62% statewide approval, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
That added expense is reflected in the budget details, where the county has appropriated $2,406,204.88 in general fund expenditures. It spent $2,021,861.19 on the line item last year after anticipating spending $2,818,806.92, according to the budget.
Department expenditure budgets averaged 84% of budgeted amounts in 2020, Hancock wrote.
“All Polk County officials were very conservative to keep expenditures to a minimum and continue to provide the best possible services to the citizens of Polk County, and they are being asked to do the same in 2021,” Hancock said.
On the plus side
Despite challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Polk County’s 2020 tax base actually grew by about $1.3 million from 2019, according to figures from the Polk County Collector’s Office.
The county’s 2020 expected tax collections total is $19,299,191.92, up from $17,938,296.99 the year before, the BH-FP previously reported.
The county sales tax also saw an increase of 8% over last year, Hancock said.
“I feel like there are many factors that are attributed to this increase,” he said.
Hancock said the county’s 2020 law enforcement budget saw some relief due to the county receiving CARES Act funds.
“We applied some of these funds to the (Law Enforcement Sales Tax) fund to offset salaries and benefits of our frontline workers,” he said.
The county also received and distributed CARES Act funds to other political subdivisions and not-for-profit organizations, he wrote.
According to the budget, the county coronavirus relief fund received $3,789,682.84, and distributed $3,468,102.07 in 2020.
Missing money
Just like last year, the budget message noted that “again, federal and state mandates are not being fully reimbursed to the county.”
The reimbursements are for inmates housed in the county jail for the state, Hancock previously told the BH-FP.
In total, the state owes its counties about $35 million, including about $160,000 to Polk County, according to a January article in the Columbia Missourian. Members of the state’s Subcommittee on County Prison Per Diem Reimbursement recently met for an organizational meeting to discuss its goals and address the state’s debt to Missouri county jails.
According to the article, Gov. Mike Parson has also made a recommendation to the Budget Committee to allocate $22 million for reimbursements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.