Couple ordered to repay fire department funds

Two former members of the Dunnegan Rural Fire Department board recently pleaded guilty and were sentenced to probation in Polk County Circuit Court after taking funds to pay for personal expenses.
According to a probable cause statement, Gary and Ruth Wilson, both of Dunnegan, admitted to stealing $9,179.24 from Dunnegan Rural Fire to pay personal debts, obtain cash and purchase goods for personal gain during an interview with a Polk County deputy in November 2019.
Both were initially charged with two counts of class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony forgery and class D misdemeanor stealing, as previously reported by the BH-FP.
The Wilsons waived formal arraignment and both pleaded not guilty on Monday, Feb. 24.
According to online court records, the couple each withdrew their prior plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to one count of class D felony stealing — $750 or more. A plea bargain between the Wilsons and Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock was accepted by the court, in which other charges were dropped.
Associate Judge John C. Porter suspended imposition of the sentence, and both were placed on supervised probation for five years, in accordance with the plea deal.
According to the records, Gary Wilson was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,179.24 in $150 monthly payments beginning in January 2021.
Both were also ordered to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund within 180 days.
History of the case
As previously reported by the BH-FP, the married couple told investigators they “were in (a) difficult financial situation that led to using the victim/entity funds without permission or board approval,” the statement said.
From January 2017 to January 2019, the Wilsons used the department’s funds to pay $5,413.84 toward a personal AT&T phone bill, the statement said.
The couple used Dunnegan Fire funds to pay $1,523.61 toward personal credit accounts and mortgage bank accounts, the statement said.
The statement said they made a $141.79 payment on a personal satellite TV account on May 30, 2018.
Over an 18-month period, from April 2017 to September 2018, the couple also forged checks and submitted them for a total of $2,100 in cash, the statement said.
The Dunnegan Rural Fire Department Facebook page said the organization is an all-volunteer fire department established in 1981.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison previously told the BH-FP the department’s funds come from membership dues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.