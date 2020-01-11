Court dismisses Teters child labor, wrongful termination case

A civil suit against Teters Floral Products Inc., filed by a former employee, was recently dismissed in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to online court records, the case was formally dismissed without prejudice Monday, Dec. 23, due to inactivity.
The case was placed on an inactive docket Tuesday, Oct. 22, and automatically expired after 60 days, per state statute.
The Notice of Inactive Docket said, “In order to comply with Supreme Court standards, any case that is not being actively prosecuted may be assigned to the inactive docket.”
It appears the case was settled outside of court, according to a letter filed with Judge James Andrew Hackett in August 2018.
The letter says “the above-referenced matter has been resolved.” The online court docket said the case was settled.
Attorney Timothy A. Ricker, who works with Hall Ansley law firm and filed the August 2018 letter, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Teters closed for business in July 2018.
History of case
The civil suit, filed by former employee Jackie Jent against Teters, alleged the Bolivar-based company wrongfully terminated him after he reported some of the company’s Chinese suppliers may employ illegal child labor.
According to the civil petition filed in August 2017, Jent, an Indiana resident, was hired June 9, 2017, as the director of sourcing by Teters, a Delaware corporation with its corporate headquarters in Bolivar.
Part of Jent's job duties, according to the petition, included traveling to China to meet with suppliers on behalf of Teters.
Sometime in July 2017, Jent said he saw evidence that these suppliers were "engaging in illegal conduct — namely, using child laborers (under the age of 16)" in the production of artificial flower arrangements that Teters purchases and resells to companies and retailers in the U.S., according to the petition.
After making a mid-July report to his employer about the possible illegal activity and providing his employer with photographs “of children under the age of 16 engaging in child labor,” Jent was terminated around Aug. 9, 2017, according to the petition.
Rick Temple, Teters’ labor and employment counsel, told the BH-FP in September 2017 the company “was obviously disappointed to receive the suit filed by Mr. Jent.”
Temple said while Jent took photographs while in China “of young individuals appearing to be working in a factory … do not note the name of the factory, nor whether Teters does business with that factory.”
Jent’s employment with Teters ended “for reasons unrelated to the issue of alleged child labor use by Chinese factories,” Temple said.
The former Teters employee was seeking in excess of $25,000 in damages for lost income, lost career opportunities, mental and emotional distress and nominal damages, according to the petition.
Jessica Franklin Maull contributed to this report.
