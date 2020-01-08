A natural cover fire near 811 Rt. T in Polk County spread flames and damaged vehicles on Monday afternoon, Jan. 6.
Central Polk County Fire Protection District firefighter Billy Marshall said the fire resulted from a homeowner burning trash next to his driveway.
The homeowner reported the fire, Marshall said.
One vehicle on the homeowner’s property was damaged from the flames, and two farming trailers appeared to be damaged, as well, Marshall said.
The flames spread to around 75 feet, he said.
The fire was contained within around five minutes of firefighters being on scene, Marshall said, and most of the flames were extinguished within 30 minutes.
Firefighters used around 1,000 to 1,500 gallons of water on scene, he said.
Bolivar City Fire Department and Morrisville Fire Protection District responded in mutual aid.
Marshall estimated there were around seven firefighters battling the blaze on scene.
He said there were no reported injuries.
