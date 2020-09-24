The question of the year: is the novel coronavirus a threat to humanity or just another flu?
Myself, I’m somewhere in between, but I’m leaning more toward the latter a bit more every single day.
Do I believe those in higher-risk categories need to be slightly more mindful for a litany of medical reasons? Sure. But, remember, those qualifiers and recommendations have existed for centuries before this latest global go-round with a new bug and are standard operational procedure for a cold, flu, pneumonia season.
Politicizing this is ridiculous, too. From either side of any aisle, this should conjure up immediate bipartisan unity and solidarity long before partisan blame ever comes into play.
On a more pointed and practical note, where’s the global coalition or initiative to hold China accountable? If this was known to the country’s health officials for months and they stayed silent while simultaneously knowing it spread to all corners of the globe, it’s not a far reach to call that subliminal germ warfare.
For that matter, why is calling it the Chinese virus “racist”? Seriously … I just don’t get it.
Pearl Harbor was called the “Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor” because the Japanese military blindly attacked then-Territory of Hawaii in an attempt to cripple the U.S. military’s Pacific efforts and holdings. We called it what it was, entered the war, and proceeded to display our might in a way never to be seen since.
In speaking to a number of established health officials in the region — both on and off the record — by this point, the general consensus is every individual American has been exposed to this virus. Some react differently than others and by and large it’s being treated with the same things we use to treat or prevent malaria, lupus, and a plethora of known viruses.
Yep, COVID-19 is here to stay, folks. If we started mass testing tomorrow, the numbers will skyrocket. Duh. Thousands upon thousands would come to find they’ve already had it, have it and are asymptomatic or the “mild bug” they had this summer was actually the dreaded ‘rona. Just as they would with influenza, pneumonia, bronchitis, SARS, the Spanish flu or Swine flu — yes, the last three are most certainly still circulating the globe alongside modern variations.
I’m not minimizing the loss of life here, either — merely pointing out there’s no outrage and uproar — and the halting of a country — when someone dies of influenza or something we’ve accepted the presence of in the medical community. If we’re familiar with it, by nature, it has less emotional weight to it because it’s always been here.
All political opinions aside, I’ll lay you eight-to-five we’ll see a gigantic push from one side of the aisle a handful of weeks before the November election and the blame game with be in hyper-overdrive. Just wait and watch.
Last month, my wife and I, along with my brother and his son, visited a 100-year-old dear family friend for an hour or so in Springfield. Not only was she fine with masks or no masks, the said she’s stayed home a little more and “just isn’t too worried about it.” Sage advice from someone who vividly remembers the Great Depression, German measles, mumps, polio, the Spanish flu, SARS, Swine Flu, and whatever else you’d like to throw into the comparative mix.
When you can go put on a costume, then riot and loot with literal encouragement under the guise of free speech, but the government wants churches, schools and public gatherings limited or banned, we should be taking a good, long look at that situation as a whole.
Are we going to ignore the Centers for Disease and Control’s dialing-back of the COVID-19 deaths, either? Nah. And, why not, you ask? Because it doesn’t comfortably fit a fear-fueled narrative. It’s problematic to the pandemic storyline entirely, so I guess us sheeple are just not supposed to notice? Oops…
There’s no “new normal” and there simply won’t be. That’s just veiled globalism powered by fearmongering, lunacy and mass submission.
I mean, seriously, if vaccinations worked, how are unvaccinated people a risk to anyone? If vaccines truly did what they are claimed to do, why to diseases circulate for centuries? And, when you have a billionaire lobbying for microchips in vaccines, that’s an entirely irreversible step we never should take as a species.
I’m just waiting to see what the next few plays are come Wednesday, Nov. 4.
So, if you feel the need to mask up or you have any medical condition requiring you take precautions, do whatever you need to do to feel safe or sleep better at night — that’s just good sense … and would be applicable whether we were in the midst of this latest panicky craze just as it would be if we’d never heard of it.
And, keep following grandma’s tried-and-true cure-all recipe: water, rest, chicken noodle soup, wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home if you’re feeling a bit green. Funny how previous generations already had this all figured out to begin with, huh?
Until then, I’m still game for a handshake, high-five or fist-bump like I have been through all of this … no mask necessary.
