COVID-19 impacts local schools

As the COVID-19 pandemic marches on, local education is feeling the impact.
Since school began for the Bolivar R-1 school district on Monday, Aug. 24, Polk County has seen an increase of 87 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, jumping from 300 to 387.
Since Aug. 1, the county’s caseload has increased by 185 cases.
As of press time Friday, 457 of the county’s estimated 32,149 residents were in quarantine. This number doubled in five days from 228 residents in quarantine on Monday, Aug. 31.
After reporting several positive confirmed cases among R-1 students in an email to parents, the district officially announced Bolivar High School would move to distance learning, with no in-person attendance for students, through Friday, Sept. 11. BHS is set to transition Monday, Sept. 14, to blended learning with two in-person groups attending two days a week.
Student activities will continue, per the announcement.
As of press time Friday, other school buildings in the district had continued in-person classes.
The Polk County Health Center confirmed at least two other local school districts, Marion C. Early and Fair Play, have also seen positive cases.
“We are seeing exposures occur in staff, faculty and students,” health center community educator and public information officer Carol Bookhout said.
Bookhout said administrators, counselors and nursing staff at the districts work to identify direct contacts and relay information to the health center in a timely manner.
“The health center staff contacts the parents of students directly to educate the parent or guardian regarding quarantine measures,” she said.
Bookhout said when a positive case is confirmed in a school district, health center staff contacts school administration.
“At that time, school administration determines the direct contacts and relays that information to the health center administration,” she said.
Bookhout said once contacts are confirmed, the health center contact tracing team reaches out to affected staff, faculty and families, with every effort to reach them before the next day.
School districts have plans in place to disinfect contact areas once an exposure has occurred, she said.
In a social media post Thursday, Sept. 3, Southwest Baptist University President Eric Turner said, just three weeks into the fall semester, the university has “seen an uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and individuals in quarantine” on university campuses and within the community.
Turner asked students to limit travel over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The post also provided reminders for students to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The university is prepared to move to temporary online-only classes if needed, Turner said.
“As I said during the first week of school, your individual decisions will affect the entire Bearcat community,” Turner said. “Let us continue to be an example of what it means to love our neighbor as ourselves.”
David Talley contributed to this report.
