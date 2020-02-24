CPC extinguishes grass fire

Firefighters from Central Polk County Fire Protection District were called to battle a fire that burned a grass field east of Bolivar Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18.
CPCFPD chief Robert Dickson said his department was called to the scene before 5 p.m.
Early 911 callers reported seeing smoke but weren’t certain where the blaze was located, leading to early confusion, he said.
Crews were at one point told the fire may be near the intersection of Mo. 32 and Buffalo Road before eventually finding it on East 435th Road, he said.
“The problem was that nobody knew where it was at,” Dickson said.
Once firefighters did arrive on scene, he said they were able to extinguish the fire without trouble. No structures burned and no injuries were reported, he said.
“It really wasn’t that serious,” he said.
Dickson said he wasn’t certain how the fire started.
