Crash, fuel spill closes highway

A wreck on Mo. 13 on the north side of Bolivar stopped traffic along the highway for two hours last week.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, Bolivar police officers responded to the area of southbound Mo. 13, south of East 430th Road, for a two-vehicle crash at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
The release stated a 2017 Freightliner fuel hauler, driven by Darryl Mabary, 56, of Tunas, turned south onto the highway from the 4300 block of Mo. 13 and was struck in the rear of his vehicle by another southbound 2019 International cargo truck driven by Kenneth Christiansen, 41, of Grandview.
The damage to the fuel hauler caused some of the fuel it was carrying to leak onto the roadway, the release stated.
“Mabary was able to activate the emergency stop quickly which prevented a large-scale spill,” the release stated. “Southbound Mo. 13 was closed to allow emergency crews to clean up the fuel spill.”
Both trucks were disabled as a result of the crash, per the release. The International was removed by B&B Towing of Bolivar, and the Freightliner was removed by Mikes Towing of Collins.
Neither driver reported any injuries as a result of the crash, the release stated.
Officer C. Lane investigated the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.