A Polk County man was hurt in a two-car crash in Hickory County at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Spencer A. Garretson, 34, of Polk was northbound in a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 on Mo. 64, north of Rt. J in Pittsburg, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 1999 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Lois B. Blair, 75, of Urbana.
Garretson, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar via ambulance, the report stated.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Chris N. Blair, 73, of Urbana, also suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital, the report stated. He was also wearing a seat belt.
Both vehicles had extensive damage, the report stated, and were towed from the scene by Stauffer Towing.
Trooper A.R. Dill investigated the crash.
