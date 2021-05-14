Think of your favorite sitcom show. Maybe it is an older one, such as “Cheers,” “Home Improvement” or “Friends.” Younger audiences might think of shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Parks and Recreation” or Modern Family.
Now, think about why you keep going back to that show. Of course, a large part is the laughs, but lots of shows are humorous. More than likely what sets that one show apart from others are the characters. Compelling and entertaining personalities can take a good show and make it a great one.
Yet these characters rarely come alone. Rather, the best sitcoms have entire communities of people. It might be a family, a school, a neighborhood or an entire town. The shows that seem to draw the most interest almost always have a group of characters (dysfunctional as they may often be) coming together to form a family or a community that supports each other.
I suspect why these shows do so well is because we innately understand the importance of community. Humans seem to thrive when we are surrounded by a supporting community, but we fall apart when isolated from others.
In my life I have seen how often those who struggle and seem to get stuck in cycles of depression, addiction or poor choices are disconnected from any healthy social setting. They often have broken family relationships, no intentional faith community and less social engagement. Often, the social groups that do exist in their lives are negative influences who are struggling just as much as they are.
Sometimes poor choices result in isolation and depression; other times the isolation itself leads to the poor choices.
In contrast, strong, supportive communities can create resilience. A few years ago, my family experienced a horrible tragedy involving the deaths of my wife’s parents. It was an event that easily could have led to dysfunction in our household. Thankfully, our extended family was extremely supportive, and we even had strangers from my in-laws’ church offer us help. During the aftermath of the trauma as we were amazed by the folks who came alongside us, my father remarked, “I don’t know how people could possibly go through something like this alone.”
The truth is that we cannot go through the difficulties of life alone. We need community. Some people find that community in a group of friends or neighbors. I have found the community of the church to be invaluable.
Yet so many people remain isolated. Maybe, you even feel alone in a crowd. Wherever you may be, do not wait for someone else to show you hospitality. Perhaps, you are the one being called to offer community to others. Reach out to a neighbor. Invite someone over for dinner. Learn a new name. As you share your life with others, you will begin to find them sharing right back.
Micah Titterington is the executive director of Community Outreach Ministries.
