Creating world-changers

Southwest Baptist University’s 26th president, Richard J. Melson, began his duties on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and hit the ground running.
Within his first week in the new position, Melson said he had gone around campus to places like Mellers Dining Hall and staff offices, introducing himself and meeting different students, faculty and staff.
He’s even met all of the fall athletic teams, he said.
His traveling salutations didn’t end at only the Bolivar campus, though. He said he visited the SBU’s Salem, Mountainview and Springfield campuses, as well.
The next location on his list is, he said, the university’s physical therapy department in Bolivar.
In an interview with the BH-FP, Melson explained how he will also be going around to different department meetings and conducting “listening sessions.”
“One of my goals in those first 90 days is to have those concessions with all our constituents,” he said.
The goal of these meetings will be to let him learn about the goals and hopes of each department. He said he plans to ask the departments what he can do to help further their programs, which includes asking how he can support them.
“I want to inspire a shared vision for SBU,” he said. “I want to inspire a vision that isn’t just me coming from a mountaintop to say, ‘Here is our vision,’ but that it’s a collaborative process that brings together shared vision.”
Landing at SBU
Born in El Paso, Texas, Melson lived in a military family — his father serving in the U.S. Army. It was his father’s job which eventually brought the family to Key West, Florida.
His father died in 1971, when Melson was 2.
Afterward, he and his family moved to southwest Ohio to be close to his grandparents. Melson said this is the place he grew up in.
His mother eventually remarried, and he described his mom and stepfather both as “faithful believers.”
In Ohio, he and his parents were part of Crestview Baptist Church — of the Southern Baptist denomination.
He said his parents still attend there.
It was actually at this church that Melson furthered much of his spiritual journey.
At Crestview, he said he was saved, baptized and called to ministry. He even met his wife — Tammy — and married her there.
Together for 33 years, he and his wife brought three children into the world — one married, one a recently graduated nurse working at a children’s hospital and one Bolivar High School freshman.
Regarding his educational career, Melson graduated from Murray State University in Western Kentucky. Then, he attended seminary at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
After graduating, he stayed and began working at the seminary, becoming the director of admissions in the 1990s, where he “had a great experience,” he said.
Afterward, he said, he started out in Christian higher education.
He said he “served in churches throughout the country,” in places like South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Ohio, Minnesota and Washington.
His service in those locations included local church and pastoral ministry, but then he went back into Christian higher education.
“I’ve really always been involved in Christian higher education, really throughout my entire career,” he said.
Melson was also the vice president for advancement at Houghton College in New York and then at Cedarville University, which brought him back to southwest Ohio.
Finding his way to SBU, though, was not just happenstance.
“I’ve known about SBU for a number of years from a distance,” he said. “And (I) was excited when I started a conversation with the search committee about what they were looking for, and really how God had prepared us for such a time as this.”
He then referenced the statue resting in the middle of SBU’s forum — the Great Commission statue of the globe and Bible.
He said the statue’s creator, Max Greiner, created other statues, one of which happened to be at a university where Melson received his Ph.D. in leadership studies — Dallas Baptist University.
It’s a life-size statue, he said, and he happens to have a desktop replica of it — Jesus washing a disciple’s feet from the book of John, chapter 13.
Melson said he had chosen to attend DBU for its focus on servant leadership. Then, seeing the Great Commission statue on SBU’s campus was another reminder of his draw to servant leadership.
“That really just connected with my heart,” he said, which spurred him into thinking, “OK, God might be doing something here.”
So then he began looking more into SBU, learning about its commitment to “equipping servant leaders,” he said.
The university being a Christ-centered, caring academic community “resonated with my heart, thinking about ‘this really aligns with who we are and what God has called us to do,’” he said.
Eventually, his hiring process began, during which the search committee voted for him unanimously, and so did the board of trustees.
“God was bringing those things together in all of those different ways,” he said, “really to bring us here in this intersection of time to be part of this university, which we’re really excited about.”
Moving forward
When Melson entered into the presidential role, he was stepping into a position that had been riddled with some controversy over the years.
Despite the university’s recent struggles among the board of trustees and administration, the faculty and staff, local lay people and alumni and the Missouri Baptist Convention, Melson said he is “deeply grateful” for SBU’s “historic partnership” with the Missouri Baptist Convention and the organization itself.
He also said he is grateful for the “ongoing support in advancing the mission and vision of Southwest Baptist University.”
He added that the university “is committed to continuing our entity relationship with the MBC.”
Melson also said SBU will be working closely with the Higher Learning Commission, SBU’s faculty leadership and the board of trustees “to make certain our governing documents reflect this relationship.”
His role, he said, will be to continue looking and moving forward.
Insight on the university
As he stepped into the role as president, Melson said he began “thinking about where we’re headed and what our future is.”
“When we say Christ-centered,” he added, “that’s not just something we put on our mission statement, but it’s really something that we believe.”
Servant leadership then comes back into play because he said the university and its members don’t want to be only “general servant leaders” but rather “servant leaders to impact the world for Christ,” he said.
Part of that, he added, is for the university’s leadership to focus on intentionally equipping its students as servant leaders with a biblical worldview, “so they can actually go out in whatever sphere of life God calls them to, to be able to impact the world for Christ.”
Something he said he noticed with the institution is how it has “great people, students, facilities, and programs,” qualities he wants the world to know about.
He restated a phrase from one of his predecessors.
“The sun never sets on SBU,” 24th SBU president C. Pat Taylor said, and Melson went on to explain the meaning behind that statement.
“There's someone in every timezone across the world that is an SBU grad,” he said, adding how he wants to serve them, as well as SBU’s faculty and staff.
Melson then went on to discuss the programs the institution offers — including new ones.
“I’m very excited for the new Ag program,” he said. “In fact, I’d love for us to be able to develop that here on campus and replicate it to serve our region.”
When it comes to SBU, though, he said it really does “have something for everyone,” mentioning programs from engineering to nursing.
“As a campus, we just want to think about, ‘What are the needs of students? What are the future jobs? How can we be equipping students for those?’” he said.
In order to do that, he said the university will need to focus on flexibility.
“We don’t want to be an institution that just gets held up in who we are in 2021,” he said, “but to really be thinking about how we can be agile for the future — and really serving future students.”
Melson expressed his future plans and hopes for SBU.
“In the next 10 years,” he added, “I just want to see us continue to grow and flourish and be the college of choice for families looking for a Christ-centered education.”
He wants families to have confidence in the university, knowing that it is “unapologetic for the Word of God, that we’ll stand with our convictions as a confessional institution.”
Another goal he has is for his students “to be more like Christ when they graduate than when they first came.”
He said he hopes that, when looking back on his years with SBU — whether that’s 10 or 20, or more, from now — “it will be that we continue to equip the next generation in a Christ-centered caring academic community where their lives really have been changed by Christ.”
Melson said he has his sights on the horizon.
“When we’re thinking about the future, we have both a windshield and a rearview mirror,” he said. “A rearview mirror is helpful — it helps us to see the past, but we’re literally looking through the windshield, and if you think about the size of the windshield compared to the size of the rearview mirror … .”
While he said he does want to keep his eyes on the future, he doesn’t want to forget the past.
“We stand on the shoulders of those who have come before us,” he said, mentioning how, in the present, “we’re literally investing in world-changers right here.”
He also added a reminder that everything he and the institution are doing is for “God’s glory, name, fame and renown.”
Any success that sprouts from SBU, he said, will bring glory to God, “but it’s all because God works through people, and that’s the work that He’s doing here.”
