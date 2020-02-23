Crossing coming soon

A Polk County bridge that commissioners say has concerned them for years could soon be replaced.
Mockingbird Hill Bridge conveys traffic between Mo. 83 and Rt. D on South 122nd Road and straddles an offshoot of Piper Creek just northwest of Bolivar High School.
The low, one-lane bridge is a popular route for students heading south on Mo. 83 to BHS and seeking to avoid downtown traffic, northern district commissioner Kyle Legan said.
“The school bus also crosses it every day, twice a day,” he said.
Legan said engineers have told the county the bridge is structurally sound.
“But, when you’ve got a bus load of kids, you hope it is,” he added.
State funding, provided through the Missouri Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program, awards the county money based on qualifying work it’s completed on other bridges.
The program should fund almost all the estimated $640,000 project, Legan said.
The new bridge will be two lanes and higher than its predecessor, presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock said. Engineers were also able to straighten out sharp corners leading into the approach, hopefully making it safer, he said.
Legan said the old bridge will remain open while the new one is built, outside of about a week to set up the approaches. A specific date for construction hasn’t been set, but he said the county has been told it will happen this year.
“We couldn’t take all of the corner out of (the approach), but it will be a little better,” Legan said.
The northern district commissioner said the county had to conduct a state-required environmental study of the area affected by the new project, and the results found that a species of bat lived in nearby trees part of the year. The county will have to remove the trees before March 1, in order to meet conservation guidelines so the bats aren’t affected when they’re in the trees.
“There are no bats in them yet,” Legan said, “but they tell us there will be March 1.”
Legan said the county’s engineering firm, Great River Engineering, has been negotiating for permission from three landowners whose property borders the bridge and its approaches and will be affected by the project.
Hancock said the county has separately negotiated with one landowner, who is requesting a guardrail where the curved road borders his property. The negotiations are independent of the bridge project, he said.
“It should be safer,” he said.
Legan said all landowners have been happy with the project.
“They’ve just told us that they’re happy to see the new bridge go in,” he said.
