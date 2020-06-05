Crowder College and Southwest Baptist University finalized an articulation agreement on Thursday, May 28, “allowing students to seamlessly transfer from Crowder into SBU’s bachelor degree programs,” according to an SBU news release.
“Crowder College strives to expand partnerships and opportunities for all of our students to continue their academic journey beyond graduation,” Keith Zoromski, associate vice president of academic affairs at Crowder College, said in the release. “This articulation agreement serves as evidence that Crowder College values coordinating with each of its university partners to mutually support its students.”
The release said the partnership also allows SBU to engage students at the Neosho-based community college who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a liberal arts Christian university.
“We are excited to partner with Crowder College in providing an avenue for students to earn their bachelor’s degree at SBU,” provost Lee Skinkle said in the release. “This agreement helps make that transition for students an easy one as they join the Bearcat family.”
This agreement will impact students pursuing an Associate of Arts at Crowder, the release said. The A.A. often is referred to as a “transfer degree” because it is designed for students who plan to continue their education beyond the associate degree level.
