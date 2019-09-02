The 2019 Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center Car Show is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the center’s parking lot at 1501 N. Oakland Ave.
The event will feature barbecue, live music and vendors, with all vendor proceeds benefiting local patients of the cancer center.
Admission is free, and the event will be held rain or shine.
Tractors, classic cars, motorcycles and hot rods are welcome.
To register a vehicle, pick up a registration form at the center or find it online at conta.cc/2YvhSVY.
On site registration is from 8 to 11 a.m., and judging runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A live auction is set for noon, and trophies will be presented from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Call Robert McMillan at 328-7907 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.