Curing the craving

Rob Harris and his wife, Lorie, just wanted to bring people joy.
The vice president for student development at Southwest Baptist University said he couldn’t pin down exactly what the impetus for that state of mind was — it was just there, nagging.
“It was kind of an idea we've had in the last couple years,” he said. “We thought, what would be something fun that would bring joy to other people’s lives?’”
The conclusion the two reached was kettle corn, the popular sweet-and-salty variety of popcorn typically mixed or seasoned with a light-colored refined sugar, salt and oil.
“We narrowed it down to kettle corn as an option we both could make rather simply, but it could have a big impact,” he said. “Then, in 2019 the idea became real.”
Harris said the couple started investing in the kettle corn equipment and testing different oils, salts and sugars last November.
“We went to several popcorn distributors and made lots of phone calls and went through samples of popcorns that we either bought or were sent to us,” he said. “We ate a lot of kettle corn.”
The product of that labor was a product of their own — Doc Rob’s Kettle Corn.
Harris said the couple formed an LLC for their small business and sought all the proper certifications from the Polk County Health Center before entering production.
Doc Rob’s Kettle Corn is sold at Creator Delights and at the Polk County Farmers Market. The couple also popped and peddled their product at the 2020 Celebration of Freedom on the campus of SBU.
At that event, the Harrises picked out several flavors to sell, with American Blast, a combination of blue raspberry, cherry and classic kettle corn to get a red white and blue mix, a timely patriotic favorite.
The brand also offers salted caramel, bacon and cheddar, traditional classic and snickerdoodle. Harris said they also asked friends and family what flavors they’d like.
“We tried a lot of ideas, some were too spicy, some were too sweet,” he said. “We’ve experimented with some and played around with some, and some don’t make the cut.”
Harris said the couple started offering kettle corn at concession stands last year, but the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring saw many of its business opportunities canceled.
“We had events planned, but pandemic shut down some of those events,” he said. “Right now, we’re just trying to be there at the farmer’s market on Saturdays with the other vendors offering their vegetables and fruits.”
The setback from the pandemic hasn’t stopped the smile Harris said he’s had since the corn started popping.
The whole point has been just to engage with people and make them smile, he said.
“As far as where we see it going, I don’t know,” he said. “We’re enjoying the moment. We enjoy working with people. It's just part of our nature to hopefully bring a smile to people's faces.”
The business is online at drkettlecorn.com and on Facebook at Doc Rob’s Kettle Corn.
