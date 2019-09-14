A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway Street and Springfield Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6.
According to a Bolivar Police Department crash report, Michael Mullette, 21, of Weaubleau was riding his bicycle southbound on Springfield Avenue’s sidewalk, north of Broadway.
As Mullette attempted to ride across Broadway Street in the crosswalk, he struck the rear of a 2019 GMC pickup driven by Gregory Walker, 59, of Bolivar as Walker was driving eastbound on Broadway from Springfield Avenue, the report said.
Mullette suffered apparent injuries, the report said. He was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Officer M. Painter investigated the crash.
Two injured in Polk County wreck
Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Mo. 215 in Polk County on Monday, Sept. 9.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David G. Newman, 64, of Willard and passenger Heather M. Jenkins, 42, of Willard were eastbound on Mo. 215, around 5 miles west of Morrisville, in a 2003 Toyota Corolla at around 8:30 p.m.
The report said Newman ran off the roadway and overturned.
Both Newman and Jenkins, who were wearing seat belts, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report said.
The Corolla was totaled and towed from the scene by B and B Wrecker of Bolivar.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck.
