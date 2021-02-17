Daily report

Roberta Fletcher said her father always held a keen interest in weather.
C.G. “Glenn” McCracken, a farmer in Flemington, recognized the weather's importance in local agriculture, she said.
“He depended on the weather to make his living,” she said. “When you grow up on a farm, the weather is such an important factor in everything you do.”
So, when the U.S. National Weather Service — which was called the United States Weather Bureau until 1970 — contacted the family to ask if they’d be interested in taking over as a weather observer in January 1970, Fletcher said her father took the opportunity.
“Daddy was always so interested in weather,” she said. “The people that did it before Mother and Daddy, when they got too old, the Weather Bureau came to Dad and asked him if he would do it.”
Fletcher said the job involves reporting daily rainfall measurements to the National Weather Service, and, for several years, daily temperatures.
“If it’s snow, you take a measurement and also melt it down to see how much water is there,” she said. “You also measure the depth of the ice on trees, and then melt down the ice.”
It was a task McCracken carried out loyally until December 1989, when his wife Marie
McCracken took over the job. Fletcher then took it over in 2005.
“He was very dedicated to it,” Fletcher said, speaking of her father. “Mom was just as interested.”
Earlier this month, the family was honored by the agency with its Family Heritage Award, recognizing 50 years of diligent volunteer work.
“Roberta’s unwavering dedication to service was evident during the winter storm from November 30th through December 1st of 2006,” Springfield-based NWS Observation Program Leader Tom Olsen said in a video presenting the award.
“The storm brought 25 to 35 mph wind gusts, zero visibility, ice pellets and heavy snow to the area,” Olsen said.
Fletcher measured 17 inches of snow and ice pellets, along with over 3 inches of rain and melted snow liquid precipitation for the winter storm, Olsen said.
“This storm is just one of many others where Roberta showed her dedication to continue her family’s service to your community and the National Weather Service,” he said.
Fletcher said she was proud to receive the award — both for herself and her family.
“It just makes you feel proud to be part of the NWS,” she said. “It’s a very important program. They use this information to know how much to let out of the flood gates.”
That knowledge is part of what keeps her doing it every day, she said.
“It’s also very interesting,” she said. “There’s no money. You do it for free. I do it because it still interests me to know about our weather.”
