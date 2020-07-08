Jennifer Carr said her worst fear was the possibility she might have to tell the participants of this year’s Dancing with the Stars the event was canceled.
Bolivar High School’s DWTS, an all-class fundraiser for prom and project graduation, with students paired with local “stars” for a dance competition, was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s now been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at BHS.
“Our goal was to try to save it for our dancers,” said Carr, who co-organized the event with Lisa Pyle. “They have been working on fundraising since October.”
Dancers solicited local businesses to donate, and those businesses are then recognized at the event.
“We’re so tickled with the response from the community, both by people who come to watch it and the businesses that sponsor it,” she said. “We couldn't do that without those people donating their time to do it.”
This year’s judges include Harley Meador, Jeff Murray, Manny Ofori-Yeboah and Jenni Williams. Erin Howard and David Geurin will emcee.
Carr said organizers originally planned to feature 12 dance teams, but one opted not to take part.
After the event was moved to July, Carr said four others had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, leaving seven teams to dance later this month.
That actually fits in with the recommendations organizers have received from the Polk County Health Center, she said.
“We’re excited that we have seven teams, and that actually works better with what they’ve asked us to do, which is to keep it short, if we can,” she said.
Other safety measures in place include working to limit loitering in large groups, cutting volunteer ranks by 25%, eliminating servers coming to tables in favor of patrons buying refreshments at a counter and splitting the setup crew into two shifts.
“We’re also releasing people by section at our intermissions, so we don't have a massive crowd in the commons area,” she said.
Carr said the event will also offer guests the option of socially distanced seating for those who are concerned about being in large groups, along with live streaming on LiberatorWebTV.
Masks and hand sanitizer will also be provided, she said, and staff will work to reduce the number of guests in the bathrooms together.
Helping out
Despite the challenges, including offering ticket and table refunds, Carr said organizers were still able to give the class of 2020 around $10,000 toward prom and project graduation.
After expenses, she said all proceeds go to help fund those events. Carr said they were proud to do it, even if it means a future funding shortfall.
“We went ahead,” she said. “We felt certain that any class would be willing to take less money, given the year these seniors have had.”
A night with the stars
Carr said guests are advised to show up early July 18. Doors open at 5 p.m.
According to a post on the event’s Facebook page, those who bought tickets for the April event can present them for entry. Refunds were offered in recent weeks and won’t be available at the door.
All table ticket holders will be guaranteed their assigned table in the gym, and reserved seat ticket holders will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis within the social distancing guidelines.
After the maximum capacity is reached in the gym, other ticket holders will be seated in the auditorium for livestream seating.
A livestream link will be provided on the event’s Facebook page.
“Our feeling about this is that the community is ready for an event like this again,” Carr said. “Our dancers make it really fun. They get really into their costumes and every year they try to top the year before. If people are ready to return to sporting events and work, then we should make the space for them at a fun community event like this.”
