Dance the night away

Bolivar High School’s DWTS, an all-class fundraiser for prom and project graduation, with students paired with local “stars” for a dance competition, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at BHS.
Guests are advised to show up early. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This year’s teams include Keely Hoffman and Jared Clark, Sera Stanek and Bryan Inman, Annie and Bill vanHoornbeek, Megan Roberts and Jared Taylor, Emma Larimore and Matt Griswold, Gage Foster and Crystal Hensley, and Jay Sawyer and Katie Adams.
Judges for the event include Harley Meador, Jeff Murray, Manny Ofori-Yeboah and Jenni Williams. Erin Howard and David Geurin will emcee.
According to a post on the event’s Facebook page, those who bought tickets for the originally-scheduled April event can present them for entry. Refunds were offered in recent weeks and won’t be available at the door.
All table ticket holders will be guaranteed their assigned table in the gym, and reserved seat ticket holders will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis within the social distancing guidelines.
After the maximum capacity is reached in the gym, other ticket holders will be seated in the auditorium for livestream seating.
A livestream link will be provided on the event’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.