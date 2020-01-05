Dancing for the decade

It’s not every year that New Year’s Eve ushers in a new decade.
To celebrate the occasion, community members gathered at Bolivar’s American Legion Howard S. Keeling Post 138 on Tuesday, Dec. 31, for a party with live music by the band Sweetwater.
As the party went on, two men who share a first name — Larry McCarthy and Larry Herbert — offered their decade reflections at the post on New Year’s Eve.
“Basically, the things I worry about at my age is the mass shootings — the big things that affect us,” McCarthy, who is 61 years old, said. “Of course, they’ve been going on for more than 10 years, but it’s something somebody my age doesn’t understand.”
He said he worries about what younger generations have to go through.
On a positive note regarding the past 10 years, technological revolutions and medical cures for diseases have stood out to McCarthy.
His favorite decade so far has been the 1970s, he said.
“When you’re my age, the ‘70s was the time that you came of age. Old memories, things like that,” he said.
“My biggest deal in this decade was I retired in 2012,” Herbert said, who is the longest standing member of the post with a 43-year membership. “I just wished I didn’t get so old so fast. I didn’t want to necessarily retire, but sometimes you have to.”
Herbert said he’s not very interested in politics, but he noted the president’s impeachment as a big story of the decade. He said he wants to see the United States’ two main political parties get back on the same page in the 2020s.
“I’m anxious to see how this marijuana deal goes,” he added. “I’m not completely in favor of all of that for sure, but it looks like it’s going to happen.”
He said hopefully things get back to normal.
Thinking back, Herbert said his favorite decade was the 1950s.
“I grew up and went to school and went into the service in the ‘50s and ‘60s, so that was a long time ago,” he said. “Just living life in that time had been interesting.”
Nancy Mason, who has served as the post’s Auxiliary treasurer and historian for 15 years, also shared some of her favorite American Legion happenings of the 2010s and her hopes for the 2020s.
This was the first New Year’s dance the post has hosted in a while, so the members thought “they’d get it going again,” Mason said.
“My favorite memories are that we help Fran Rebo have the Rebo Golf tournament each year,” she said at the event, “and this past year, the auxiliary raised $3,000 to go directly to (the) Mt. Vernon veteran’s home.”
She said the charity golf tournament — which has been going on for 29 years, according to previous BH-FP coverage — is one of the biggest things the group does.
Regarding the decade overall, Mason said the 2010s have brought change to the post because “people are not supportive of the American Legion like they used to be.”
“We have a hard time keeping membership, but that’s throughout all the American Legions, and that probably is because we can’t get the young people in here,” she said.
Current members are getting older, she said.
“The young people are still serving the country and joining the service, but it doesn’t seem like they come join the American Legion,” she said.
Mason said the post has written letters and hosted events for younger members to join, but it’s a “slow process.”
Likewise, the dance on New Year’s Eve did not bring in as much support as she hoped, Mason said.
“We’re going to keep fighting going forward,” she said.
Looking forward to the 2020s, Mason said the post will continue hosting fundraisers through fish frys and family nights to help put kids through college and help out the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon.
Taco Wednesdays will also continue, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.