The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter/ Daughters of the American Revolution will host its September luncheon meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The meeting will be at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
No formal program is scheduled for this meeting. The group is kicking off the new year and “looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones,” according to a news release.
Guests, prospective members and those interested in finding out more about the DAR are welcome.
The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter meetings are on the third Saturday of the month September through November and January through June.
September and June meetings begin at 12:30 p.m., and all others begin at 1 p.m.
For more information, email daughtrey57@gmail.com.
