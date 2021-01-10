The Matilda Polk Campbell chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church.
The program will feature Coyle Neal, an associate professor of political science at Southwest Baptist University, who will speak on the Constitution and the election process, including information about how elections have been conducted in the past.
According to the organization, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic service organization for women who can trace their lineage to a revolutionary patriot, someone who provided material benefit to the revolutionary cause.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
