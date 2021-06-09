The Darrol Cribbs Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Bolivar High School boys basketball team is Monday, June 14, at Silo Ridge Country Club.
Shotgun starts are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Lunch is available from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Four-person team entry is $340 and includes mulligans and skins. For $415, a team gets mulligans, skins and a hole sponsorship.
Individual hole sponsorships are $150.
Prizes are $500 for first place, $400 for second and $300 for third.
Prizes are available for long drive and CTPs.
For more information, contact coach Robby Hoegh at rhoegh@bolivarschools.org.
