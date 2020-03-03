David Lynn Palmer, 68, of Morrisville passed away Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1952, and graduated from Morrisville High School in 1970.
He married Brenda Ballinger Clark on Jan. 27, 1973, and from that union had one child, Mellissa. They divorced in June 1976 but remained close friends.
David loved fishing, talking about books he recently finished, watching westerns, cross stitching, and traveling.
He was known as a free spirit and for riding his bicycle to many different states. His trips consisted of finding odd jobs along the way while he traveled to California, the Gulf Coast, the East Coast, and all of the surrounding states many times. He was highly independent and the desire of being by himself was incredibly strong, especially being in the wilderness. His brother would sometimes join him.
As the years passed, he traded his bicycle for riding the bus for his long-distance adventures but he made sure to continue his passion.
David was a handyman and was detail-oriented; he took great pride in the jobs he earned.
He always found work from his lifelong family friend, Carl Anderson. Carl's family accepted David as one of their own and always made sure he had a job ready for him at any time. The Anderson family was always one of his priorities as they had taken care of him in time of need, that bond never being broken.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Helen Christine Palmer Jones, stepfather Ed Jones, two stepsiblings, and his brother and best friend, Gary Wayne Palmer.
David is survived by his daughter, Mellissa Lynn Palmer Edwards; grandchildren Kristen Nicole Blum and Chase Alexander Blum; cousins, extended family members, friends and loved ones.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Morrisville Cemetery. There will be refreshments at Morrisville United Methodist Church following the service for a time of gathering. The public is welcome to attend and share stories to celebrate his life.
