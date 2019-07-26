Dixie Lee Britton

Buffalo

Born: Sept. 9, 1937

Died: July 23, 2019

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in Rock Prairie Cemetery

Directed by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

 

Morgan William Dooley

Taipei, Taiwan

Born: Oct. 1, 1964

Died: July 21, 2019

Service: pending

 

Vauda "Irene" Franklin

Born: Sept. 15, 1920

Died: July 25, 2019

Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral home

Directed by Butler Funeral Home 

 

Lloyd Fridell Sherman

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 7, 1928

Died: July 24, 2019

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home

Directed by Butler Funeral Home

