Dixie Lee Britton
Buffalo
Born: Sept. 9, 1937
Died: July 23, 2019
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in Rock Prairie Cemetery
Directed by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Morgan William Dooley
Taipei, Taiwan
Born: Oct. 1, 1964
Died: July 21, 2019
Service: pending
Vauda "Irene" Franklin
Born: Sept. 15, 1920
Died: July 25, 2019
Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral home
Directed by Butler Funeral Home
Lloyd Fridell Sherman
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 7, 1928
Died: July 24, 2019
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home
Directed by Butler Funeral Home
