Andy Glendenning

Bolivar

Born: June 2, 1983

Died:  June 12, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Amy R. King

Pittsburg

Born: Dec. 4, 1933

Died: June 16, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Michael E. McGuire

Flemington

Born: Aug. 28, 1953

Died: June 16, 2021

Services:  at a later date

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Zelda R. Dodson Stogsdill 

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 14, 1930

Died: June 12, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Southern Hills Baptist Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

