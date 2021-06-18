Andy Glendenning
Bolivar
Born: June 2, 1983
Died: June 12, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Amy R. King
Pittsburg
Born: Dec. 4, 1933
Died: June 16, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Michael E. McGuire
Flemington
Born: Aug. 28, 1953
Died: June 16, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Zelda R. Dodson Stogsdill
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 14, 1930
Died: June 12, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Southern Hills Baptist Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
