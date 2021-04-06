Cash D. Cable

Halfway

Born: Jan. 28, 2006

Died: April 2, 2021

Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Pike Auditorium, SBU Campus

Services: 6 p.m. at the auditorium

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Bonita S. Crisler

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 30, 1958

Died: March 31, 2021

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Patty A. Louis

Weaubleau

Born: Aug. 4, 1986

Died: April 2, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Osceola Community Church

Arranged by Sheldon Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.