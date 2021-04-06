Cash D. Cable
Halfway
Born: Jan. 28, 2006
Died: April 2, 2021
Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Pike Auditorium, SBU Campus
Services: 6 p.m. at the auditorium
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Bonita S. Crisler
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 30, 1958
Died: March 31, 2021
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Patty A. Louis
Weaubleau
Born: Aug. 4, 1986
Died: April 2, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Osceola Community Church
Arranged by Sheldon Funeral Home
