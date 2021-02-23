Ruth A. Ayres
Humansville
Born: Oct. 12, 1949
Died: Feb. 18, 2021
Services: Saturday, May 29, at Rondo Baptist Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
John F. Barger
Weaubleau
Born: March 2, 1949
Died: Feb. 19, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Ethen Davis
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 19, 2007
Died: Feb. 17, 2021
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Harlen V. Kennedy
Wheatland
Born: Oct. 1, 1971
Died: Feb. 21, 2021
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jack London
Weaubleau
Born: Jan. 8, 1943
Died: Feb. 22, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Shannon C. Odom
Fair Play
Born: March 10, 1964
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Matthew Siems
Bolivar
Born: May 18, 1978
Died: Feb. 21, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dorothy J. Smith
Urbana
Born: March 22, 1934
Died: Feb. 19, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
John R. Smith
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 11, 1944
Died: Feb. 21, 2021
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at First Christian Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Herbert Wilson
Humansville
Born: Sept. 1, 1928
Died: Feb. 16, 2021
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.