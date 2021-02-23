Ruth A. Ayres

Humansville

Born: Oct. 12, 1949

Died: Feb. 18, 2021

Services: Saturday, May 29, at Rondo Baptist Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

John F. Barger

Weaubleau

Born: March 2, 1949

Died: Feb. 19, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Ethen Davis

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 19, 2007

Died: Feb. 17, 2021

Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Harlen V. Kennedy

Wheatland

Born: Oct. 1, 1971

Died: Feb. 21, 2021

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jack London

Weaubleau

Born: Jan. 8, 1943

Died: Feb. 22, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Shannon C. Odom

Fair Play

Born: March 10, 1964

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Matthew Siems

Bolivar

Born: May 18, 1978 

Died: Feb. 21, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dorothy J. Smith

Urbana

Born: March 22, 1934

Died: Feb. 19, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

John R. Smith 

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 11, 1944

Died: Feb. 21, 2021

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at First Christian Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Herbert Wilson

Humansville

Born: Sept. 1, 1928

Died: Feb. 16, 2021

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.