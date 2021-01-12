Vicki M. Binger
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 5, 1957
Died: Jan. 9, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Donna M. Bruce
Buffalo
Born: Aug. 12, 1960
Died: Jan. 8, 2021
Services: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at First Baptist Church, Roweton Building
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Linda M. Droz-Shields
Buffalo
Born: June 30, 1949
Died: Jan. 7, 2021
Services: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Butler House, Bolivar
Glenda M. Holbert Shepherd
Oklahoma
Born: March 5, 1924
Died: Jan. 8, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Mary E. Taylor
Hermitage
Born: Oct. 17, 1956
Died: Jan. 7, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Patricia A. McPherson Williams
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 8, 1929
Died: Jan. 4, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.