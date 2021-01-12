Vicki M. Binger

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 5, 1957

Died: Jan. 9, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Donna M. Bruce

Buffalo

Born: Aug. 12, 1960

Died: Jan. 8, 2021

Services: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at First Baptist Church, Roweton Building

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Linda M. Droz-Shields

Buffalo

Born: June 30, 1949

Died: Jan. 7, 2021

Services: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Butler House, Bolivar

 

Glenda M. Holbert Shepherd

Oklahoma

Born: March 5, 1924 

Died: Jan. 8, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Mary E. Taylor

Hermitage

Born: Oct. 17, 1956

Died: Jan. 7, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Patricia A. McPherson Williams

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 8, 1929

Died: Jan. 4, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.