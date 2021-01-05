Jeraldine W. Wood Acker

Born: July 31, 1928

Died: Dec. 29, 2020

Services: Saturday, Jan. 2, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Calvin W. Beeghly

Chilhowee

Born: June 24, 1943

Died: July 7, 2020

 

Gary G. Griffin

Born: July 10, 1936

Died: Dec. 30, 2020

Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Bona Church of Christ

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jake D. Johnston

Nixa

Born: Aug. 16, 2007

Died: Dec. 15, 2020

Services: Saturday, Dec. 19, at Klinger-Cope Funeral Home

Arranged by Klinger-Cope Funeral Home

 

Regina R. Jolly 

Weaubleau

Born: April 27, 1976

Died: Dec. 31, 2020 

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jimmy Jones 

Bolivar

Born: March 30, 1961 

Died: Jan. 1, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Saundra “Sandie” Jones

Bolivar

Born: April 8, 1957

Died: Dec. 8, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Benjamin I. Morris

Born: July 7, 1932

Died: Dec. 27, 2020

Services: Saturday, Jan. 2, at Church of the Nazarene, Wheatland

Arranged by Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home

 

Kevin D. Meineke

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 19, 1975

Died: Jan. 1, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Curtis D. Robbins

Flemington

Born: Dec. 30, 1960

Died: Dec. 28, 2020

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Stephen V. Wilson

Bolivar

Born: May 18, 1949

Died: Jan. 1, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Funeral Home

 

Thomas P. Wise

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 2, 1947

Died: Dec. 30, 2020 

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Rita Zaerr

Born: Jan. 12, 1949

Died: Jan. 5, 2021

Servies: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

