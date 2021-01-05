Jeraldine W. Wood Acker
Born: July 31, 1928
Died: Dec. 29, 2020
Services: Saturday, Jan. 2, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Calvin W. Beeghly
Chilhowee
Born: June 24, 1943
Died: July 7, 2020
Gary G. Griffin
Born: July 10, 1936
Died: Dec. 30, 2020
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Bona Church of Christ
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jake D. Johnston
Nixa
Born: Aug. 16, 2007
Died: Dec. 15, 2020
Services: Saturday, Dec. 19, at Klinger-Cope Funeral Home
Arranged by Klinger-Cope Funeral Home
Regina R. Jolly
Weaubleau
Born: April 27, 1976
Died: Dec. 31, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jimmy Jones
Bolivar
Born: March 30, 1961
Died: Jan. 1, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Saundra “Sandie” Jones
Bolivar
Born: April 8, 1957
Died: Dec. 8, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Benjamin I. Morris
Born: July 7, 1932
Died: Dec. 27, 2020
Services: Saturday, Jan. 2, at Church of the Nazarene, Wheatland
Arranged by Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
Kevin D. Meineke
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 19, 1975
Died: Jan. 1, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Curtis D. Robbins
Flemington
Born: Dec. 30, 1960
Died: Dec. 28, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Stephen V. Wilson
Bolivar
Born: May 18, 1949
Died: Jan. 1, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Funeral Home
Thomas P. Wise
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 2, 1947
Died: Dec. 30, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Rita Zaerr
Born: Jan. 12, 1949
Died: Jan. 5, 2021
Servies: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
