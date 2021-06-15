Louise A. Warner Barker
Bolivar
Born: June 4, 1927
Died: June 11, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at First Assembly of God Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Carolyn S. Brown
Humansville
Born: Sept. 7, 1934
Died: June 11, 2021
Services: Tuesday, June 15, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Andy Glendenning
Bolivar
Born: June 2, 1983
Died: June 12, 2021
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jennifer A. Robinson
Bolivar
Born: June 9, 1959
Died: June 11, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Zelda Stogsdill
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 14, 1930
Died: June 12, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Southern Hills Baptist Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dennis P. Tummons
Born: Sept. 30, 1950
Died: June 9, 2021
Services: Monday, June 14, Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Galen A. Wilbur
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 22, 1939
Died: June 10, 2021
Services: Monday, June 14, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
