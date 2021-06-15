Louise A. Warner Barker

Bolivar

Born: June 4, 1927

Died: June 11, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at First Assembly of God Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Carolyn S. Brown

Humansville

Born: Sept. 7, 1934

Died: June 11, 2021

Services: Tuesday, June 15, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Andy Glendenning

Bolivar

Born: June 2, 1983

Died: June 12, 2021

Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jennifer A. Robinson

Bolivar

Born: June 9, 1959

Died: June 11, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Zelda Stogsdill

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 14, 1930

Died: June 12, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Southern Hills Baptist Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dennis P. Tummons

Born: Sept. 30, 1950

Died: June 9, 2021

Services: Monday, June 14, Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

 

Galen A. Wilbur

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 22, 1939

Died: June 10, 2021

Services: Monday, June 14, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

