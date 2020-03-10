Bobby D. Baker

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 1, 1944

Died: March 9, 2020

Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel 

 

Letha Carton

Harrisonville

Born: April 21, 1939

Died: March 8, 2020

Service: private 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Daniel L. Cross

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 1, 1960

Died: March 9, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

George Folsum

Iowa

Born: May 22, 1952

Died: March 9, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Minnie F. Gamel

Halfway

Born: Jan. 26, 1944

Died: March 5, 2020

Service: Monday, March 9, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Cora McCloud

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 19, 1933

Died: March 6, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Nora Miller

Born: Dec. 3, 1919

Died: March 9, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Bobby Springer

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 30, 1934

Died: March 6, 2020

Service: 1 p.m, Wednesday, March 11, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jim C. Tarwater

Humansville

Born: July 13, 1933

Died: March 5, 2020

Visitation: noon-1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Retha A. Wright

Bolivar

Born: July 9, 1935

Died: March 8, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Harry W. Underwood

Born: Dec. 17, 1928

Died: March 3, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

