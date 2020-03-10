Bobby D. Baker
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 1, 1944
Died: March 9, 2020
Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Letha Carton
Harrisonville
Born: April 21, 1939
Died: March 8, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Daniel L. Cross
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 1, 1960
Died: March 9, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
George Folsum
Iowa
Born: May 22, 1952
Died: March 9, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Minnie F. Gamel
Halfway
Born: Jan. 26, 1944
Died: March 5, 2020
Service: Monday, March 9, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Cora McCloud
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 19, 1933
Died: March 6, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Nora Miller
Born: Dec. 3, 1919
Died: March 9, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Bobby Springer
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 30, 1934
Died: March 6, 2020
Service: 1 p.m, Wednesday, March 11, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Jim C. Tarwater
Humansville
Born: July 13, 1933
Died: March 5, 2020
Visitation: noon-1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Retha A. Wright
Bolivar
Born: July 9, 1935
Died: March 8, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Harry W. Underwood
Born: Dec. 17, 1928
Died: March 3, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
