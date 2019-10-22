Billy L. Crawford Jr.
Hermitage
Born: Jan. 20, 1961
Died: Oct. 16, 2019
Service: at later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Erma Ingram
Pleasant Hope
Died: Oct. 22, 2019
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Michael R. Kelley
Wheatland
Born: Nov. 17, 1946
Died: Oct. 17, 2019
Service: Sunday, Oct. 20, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Ida R. Peterson
Arizona
Born: Aug. 18, 1927
Died: Oct. 12, 2019
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Clark Cemetery, Hermitage
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Steven E. Ross
Humansville
Born: Sept. 15, 1949
Died: Oct. 18, 2019
Service: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Marilyn S. Sutt
Preston
Born: Sept. 13, 1946
Died: Oct. 19, 2019
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
