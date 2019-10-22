Billy L. Crawford Jr.

Hermitage

Born: Jan. 20, 1961

Died: Oct. 16, 2019

Service: at later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Erma Ingram

Pleasant Hope

Died: Oct. 22, 2019

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Michael R. Kelley

Wheatland

Born: Nov. 17, 1946

Died: Oct. 17, 2019

Service: Sunday, Oct. 20, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel 

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Ida R. Peterson

Arizona

Born: Aug. 18, 1927

Died: Oct. 12, 2019

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Clark Cemetery, Hermitage

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Steven E. Ross

Humansville

Born: Sept. 15, 1949

Died: Oct. 18, 2019

Service: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Marilyn S. Sutt

Preston

Born: Sept. 13, 1946

Died: Oct. 19, 2019

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel 

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

