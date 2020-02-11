I picked up some deer the week before Christmas — to be precise, 28 deer.
No, I was not gathering carcasses along local highways. I don’t work for the state highway or conservation departments, or anyone else who might be cleaning up road kill.
My payload was venison — no hide, horns or bones, just hundreds of pound packages of frozen, ground meat, and not a single pound for my home freezers. Every package was destined to end up in some deserving family’s pot of chili or some other venison delicacy.
While that December deer didn’t jump out in front of me on the highway, it did leap into my day just as unexpectedly. In fact, it called on the phone — sort of.
I was pounding away on this computer keyboard when I got a panicky call from my wife, Martha, at the monthly Dallas County Neighbors in Need food distribution she has helped ramrod for several years.
Shrock’s Processing had just called with equal urgency. They needed those 28 processed deer out of their freezers as soon as we could pick them up. “Could I go get them?”
Sure. What else could I say? I’m retired, always on call.
Within minutes, I was at our church — the county distribution site for Ozark Food Harvest — with my truck and work gloves. Dozens of cars were already lined up waiting for the distribution to commence — two hours from then.
There I picked up our associate pastor, Mark, a load of empty banana boxes, and off we headed for Shrock’s, just a few minutes west of town.
By then, I was beginning to think maybe I was into more of a chore than I had imagined. Martha had just said, “Some deer meat,” not 28 deer. I’d made this sort of run before, but for only about half that many.
Oh, well. I had been doing nothing that wouldn’t wait, and my truck was plenty big enough.
Soon we were backed up at Shrock’s and one of the guys began rolling out racks of frozen deer — all of it donated this season by Missouri deer hunters through the Share the Harvest program administered by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri.
It was a lot of venison to be added to 25 deer picked up a week earlier. Mark was already worried about freezer space.
Back at the church, with even more cars in the queue, we found freezer space for about half of the load, and the rest we hauled to a local business with available freezer space. The freezer door slammed shut close to two hours after I got my “get here with your truck” call.
As with the completion of any such task, Mark and I echoed with sighs of satisfaction, “There, we got it done.”
But deer in the freezer is not the end of the story. I share this little episode to assure generous Missouri deer slayers that the Share the Harvest program works. Thanks to participating processors and the help of volunteers who join every month to feed some 350 deserving families, hunters can be assured their contributions go to folks who can really appreciate them.
The true end of the story is that pot of chili, venison meatloaf or grilled deer burger, followed by filled bellies that might otherwise go to bed empty.
So, on behalf of all those anonymous families to all you anonymous donors, thanks. To skew the familiar adage, “You can have your cake, and let your neighbor have it, too.”
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
