Delivering hope

On a given weekday, the cafeteria at the Polk County Senior Center is bustling.
Seniors from far and wide come to enjoy both the food and the company a meal together provides.
But, for the last year, the cafeteria has been dark, quiet and empty. Due to the pandemic, the center’s front doors have been locked.
“It’s sad,” volunteer Debbie Vastine said. “I know there are people out there who are lonely and are missing being together.”
But, silence doesn’t mean inactivity.
Behind those locked doors, the center has continued to provide food for seniors, offering both drive-thru and delivery options.
According to the center, it provided 3,143 meals in January, averaging 66 per day at its drive-thru and 91 delivered to homebound seniors.
Just seven people — four volunteers and three paid staffers — prepare the food.
It takes a dedicated group, Vastine said. It also takes funding.
Though seniors often donate when they come to eat, those funds go to Senior Age, the organization that manages senior centers in 17 southwest Missouri counties, to purchase groceries, Vastine said.
Due to the pandemic, the center hasn’t been able to hold its own fundraisers, she said.
“Funding for the upkeep of the building has nearly dried up because we haven’t been able to do any fundraising,” she said. “The senior center treasury has many expenses with very little income.”
Vastine said organizers are hoping a new form of fundraising can help overcome those financial issues.
The center will hold an outdoor flea market in its parking lot every Friday starting Friday, April 2.
Vendors are invited to rent a space for $5 to set up shop from 4 p.m. to dark to sell garage sale items, handmade goods or produce.
The center will also open a hot dog stand and a garage sale table, she said.
Interested vendors can sign up at the center when the office is open or call 326-5570 for more information.
Tax help
Free tax preparation help is currently available to seniors at the center. The drive-thru service began Friday, Feb. 5, and will continue through April 15. Call 326-5570 for more information.
