Polk County Democrats will host a Democratic debate watch party at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the meeting room of Springfield Ave Cafe in Bolivar. The debate begins at 8.
The watch party will be in lieu of the group’s regular November meeting
All are welcome to join us. Attendees may enjoy dinner on their own if they wish.
For more information about the group, visit its Facebook page or contact committee chair Gail Skalicky at 326-6188. Messages will be returned as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.