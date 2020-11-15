Polk County Democrats will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the first pavilion in Dunnegan Memorial Park, Bolivar.
The agenda includes goal-setting, fundraising and other miscellaneous topics.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. CDC protocol, including masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitizer, will be followed.
Water and soda will be provided.
In case of inclement weather, email gail.skalicky@gmail.com or text 327-4552 for Zoom online meeting instructions.
