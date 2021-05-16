The Polk County Democrats are beginning their back in-person meetings. Their upcoming meeting is set for Monday, May 17, at Smiths Restaurant.
The dinner portion of the meeting is at 5:30 p.m. The business meeting will be 6:30-7:30.
For more information, contact Gail Skalicky, chairperson, at 327-4552.
